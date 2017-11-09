VIDEO: Which California colleges lead to best salaries after graduation?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new government study is suggesting which colleges and universities give you the best results when it comes to salaries after graduation.

And the No. 1 choice may surprise some people.

A lot of people expected Stanford to top the list. But that’s not what the report found.

Stanford is No. 2 on the list, with the median yearly earnings for students 10 years out at $85,700.

The No. 1 undergraduate school? Samuel Merritt University. It’s a small private health sciences college in Oakland. The median earnings are $106,700.

Rounding out the top five, aside from Stanford are:

  • No. 3: Los Angeles County College of Nursing and Allied Health.
  • No. 4: Loma Linda University.
  • No. 5: California State Maritime University.

Santa Clara University made the list at No. 10 with median earnings for students 10 years later at $69,600.

The earnings information only includes students who got federal loans or grants.

