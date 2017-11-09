VIDEO: Woman arrested after ramming LA police car during chase

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A woman in an allegedly stolen truck was arrested after ramming a police car during a chase that ended on the grounds of the crowded produce market in downtown Los Angeles.
The U-Haul box truck sped through intersections and down alleyways during the pursuit that lasted about 20 minutes Thursday morning.
After being taken into custody, the woman spat at officers, who slipped a hood over her head before forcing her into a squad car.
