SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A 71-year-old inmate has been arrested in the murder of a Bay Area teenager in a cold case that goes back to 1976.

The killing was considered to be one of the notorious “Gypsy Hill Murders” in San Mateo County.

The inmate arrested is Leon Seymour, who is already doing time for a string of kidnappings and sexual assaults dating back to the 1970s.

Now, he’s charged in the previously unsolved murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Denise Lampe was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Serramonte shopping center in Apr. 1976.

Using modern DNA technology, a blood stain on her jacket has been positively tied to Seymour.

The Gypsy Hill killings were a series of unsolved homicides named after a road in Pacifica where one of the victims was found.

The bodies of five victims were found in Pacifica, Millbrae, Daly City, and South San Francisco.

After years of being in the cold case files, authorities re-opened the investigation in 2014.

Another man, Rodney Halbower, was arrested in 2015 with two of the killings.

The arrest and arraignment of Seymour go against the theory that a single person was responsible for all five deaths.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES