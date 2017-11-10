SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Two debris removal resource fairs are scheduled this weekend to help Sonoma County wildfire victims.

It is a chance for people to speak one-on-one with local, state, and federal representatives and ask questions about how to remove debris and ash from their damaged or destroyed residences.

The first fair is happening Saturday in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to noon at the Utilities Field Office, located at 35 Stony Point Road,

The second fair is happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building, located at 1351 Maple Ave.

Monday is the deadline to apply for the free government debris removal program.

To apply, submit a Right To Entry form, which can be found here: http://www.SonomaCountyRecovers.org/debris-removal

A processing center will also be available at both fairs.

Residents should bring a government-issued ID, a copy of their insurance policy declaration page and debris removal coverage page, and their Trust or LLC documents if applicable.

