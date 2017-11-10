Gary’s Mailbag: Why were you so hard on the mayor?

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Let me be the first to say, “Go to Las Vegas now!!” Raiders are a big disappointment. – Doug
  • Why are you so intent on sending Jimmy Garoppolo to the wolves before he’s ready? – Spice
  • Don’t you think you were a little hard on the mayor when he gave you the key to the city? – Barron
  • After listening to you defend the Ball family, I now know who you really are. – Martha
  • Congrats on your latest award. I’m still waiting for you to do your 3-hour radio show without mentioning a family member. – Henry

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

