Gary’s Mailbag: Why were you so hard on the mayor?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- Let me be the first to say, “Go to Las Vegas now!!” Raiders are a big disappointment. – Doug
- Why are you so intent on sending Jimmy Garoppolo to the wolves before he’s ready? – Spice
- Don’t you think you were a little hard on the mayor when he gave you the key to the city? – Barron
- After listening to you defend the Ball family, I now know who you really are. – Martha
- Congrats on your latest award. I’m still waiting for you to do your 3-hour radio show without mentioning a family member. – Henry
Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.
- O.J. SIMPSON KICKED OUT OF VEGAS HOTEL FOR BEING UNRULY, DRUNK
- POLICE: WIPE DOWN SHOPPING CARTS, BUT NOT BECAUSE OF GERMS
- GLOBAL WARMING COULD LEAVE 2M HOMES UNDERWATER BY 2100
- OAKLAND SCHOOLS TESTING FOR HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL FONDLING IN SAN JOSE STATE LIBRARY
- PLANE FORCED TO LAND AFTER WOMAN UNLOCKS CHEATING HUSBAND’S PHONE