SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A San Rafael man has been arrested for having a gun on the Henry Hall Middle School campus.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at the school on Doherty Drive.

Police received calls of a man walking with an unloaded handgun.

The man told police that he took a shortcut through the campus to get to a park bathroom.

Police say there was no immediate threat to students who were in class at the time.