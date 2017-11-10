Man charged with murder after toddler dies of head injuries

WAVY Published:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth, Virginia man has been charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy.

26-year-old Bodacious A. Crocker was arrested on Thursday after a homicide investigation.

Police say the incident occurred just before 2:05 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard, when 911 was called for a toddler in medical distress. When they arrived, medics transported the boy to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with trauma to the head, where he died two days later.

Police say Crocker is charged with second degree murder and is currently in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s