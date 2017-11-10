Mom, son accused of murdering man found dismembered under home

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have charged a woman and her teenage son with murdering a man found dismembered under his South Carolina home.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as identified as Gary James Stone, 51, of Harris Trail.

Deputies found Stone’s body on Thursday afternoon.

“His body was discovered dismembered in several containers under the residence. I have scheduled an autopsy for this morning to assist in determining the cause of death and to make positive identification,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said Dawn Michelle Wilkins and her son, 18-year-old Charles Jacob Bridges, are each charged with murder.

Wilkins, 40, is the victim’s common-law wife, Mueller said.

A family member tells 7News they had not heard from Stone since Nov. 2. She said they didn’t initially suspect foul play, but became concerned and notified authorities after receiving a call from one of Stone’s neighbors who noticed blood on Stone’s door.

Deputies visited the home after getting a request for a welfare check last Friday, Sheriff Mueller said.

He said Wilkins claimed Stone left after they got into an argument.

An officer returned Wednesday, but found nothing unusual at the home, Mueller said.

He said deputies received a tip Thursday with detailed information about a murder at the address. Deputies searched the home and that’s when they made the gruesome discovery.

Wilkins and Bridges are currently in the Cherokee County jail.

