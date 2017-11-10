PG&E says someone else’s wires may have started deadly blaze

Larry Keyser looks around as he and volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief sift through remains of his family’s home destroyed by fires in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Rumbling front loaders began scraping up the ash and rubble of nearly 9,000 destroyed homes and other structures in Northern California this week as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched a new phase of the largest wildfire clean-up in the state’s history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PG&E says the deadliest of last month’s wildfires may have been started by electrical equipment owned or installed by a different company.

The utility reportedly says in a legal filing Thursday that a preliminary investigation suggests that a private power line may have started the blaze that killed 21 people and destroyed more than 4,400 homes in Sonoma County.

PG&E did not name the third party but referenced a Napa County location where investigators have focused their work on the cause of the fire.

The filing comes in response to several wildfire-related lawsuits against PG&E.

It gives no supporting evidence other than referring to an electric incident report that the utility submitted to state regulators in the wake of the fires.

