PG&E says someone else’s wires may have started deadly blaze

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PG&E says the deadliest of last month’s wildfires may have been started by electrical equipment owned or installed by a different company.
The utility reportedly says in a legal filing Thursday that a preliminary investigation suggests that a private power line may have started the blaze that killed 21 people and destroyed more than 4,400 homes in Sonoma County.
PG&E did not name the third party but referenced a Napa County location where investigators have focused their work on the cause of the fire.
The filing comes in response to several wildfire-related lawsuits against PG&E.
It gives no supporting evidence other than referring to an electric incident report that the utility submitted to state regulators in the wake of the fires.
