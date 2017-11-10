Police: Mountain lion roaming in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted within San Francisco city limits Friday morning, according to San Francisco Police Department.

The wild cat was reported around 9:49 a.m. in a wooded area on the 5100 block of Diamond St.

Police and Animal Care and Control responded, but were not able to catch the mountain lion.

A crew from California Fish and Game has since taken over the situation.

No further details are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone who sees a mountain lion in their neighborhood please call 9-1-1 or the business line at (650) 947-2770.

Mountain lions are generally solitary and avoid people. To help prevent conflicts with these wild animals, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests the following:

Trim brush to reduce hiding places for mountain lions

Don’t leave small children or pets outside unattended

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house

Don’t allow pets outside when mountain lions are most active – dawn, dusk, and at night

Bring pet food inside to avoid attracting raccoons, opossums and other potential mountain lion prey

Don’t feed deer; it is illegal in California and will attract mountain lions

Deer-proof your landscaping by avoiding plants deer like to eat

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children. If attacked, fight back.

