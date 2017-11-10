Regulators drop fingerprinting as part of background check for Uber, Lyft drivers

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, an Uber App is displayed on a phone in London. Britain's Employment Appeal Tribunal Friday Nov. 10, 2017 ruled that drivers of the ride-hailing service Uber are entitled to basic protections such as a guaranteed minimum wage and paid time off. Judge Jennifer Eady dismissed an appeal Friday from the company in a closely watched decision that is expected to have broad implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) –  California regulators have adopted new safety rules for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft that will not require their drivers be fingerprinted as part of background checks, rejecting a push by the taxi industry.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday during a meeting in San Francisco, officially espousing safety regulations proposed last month.

Dave Sutton, a spokesman for a group that represents the Taxicab, Limousine & Paratransit Association, is calling the decision “a mistake.”

The taxi industry, which is required to undergo fingerprint checks for its drivers, had pushed hard for the rail-hailing companies to be held to the same standard.

But after a year-long review the commission said in a 35-page proposed decision released Oct. 5 that fingerprinting does not add “a greater level of safety.”

