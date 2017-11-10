Regulators drop fingerprinting as part of background check for Uber, Lyft drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California regulators have adopted new safety rules for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft that will not require their drivers be fingerprinted as part of background checks, rejecting a push by the taxi industry.
The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday during a meeting in San Francisco, officially espousing safety regulations proposed last month.
Dave Sutton, a spokesman for a group that represents the Taxicab, Limousine & Paratransit Association, is calling the decision “a mistake.”
The taxi industry, which is required to undergo fingerprint checks for its drivers, had pushed hard for the rail-hailing companies to be held to the same standard.
But after a year-long review the commission said in a 35-page proposed decision released Oct. 5 that fingerprinting does not add “a greater level of safety.”
