SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Crooks are looking to take advantage of North Bay Firestorm victims looking to clean their properties.

The Environmental Protection Agency wants you to know about a new and potentially costly scam.

People posing as EPA agents are promising financial assistance or grants to help rebuild after the fire. This is happening mostly over phone calls.

The supposed EPA agent will ask for personal information like bank accounts and social security numbers, information that could lead to identity theft.

The EPA is the tip of the sword for the clean-up effort in the North Bay before FEMA and Cal OES crews can clear out ash and debris from these burned down homes.

The EPA has to go through and clean out any hazardous material, like paints, cleaners, solvents, and oils.

Officials tell KRON4 they have cleared over 5,400 homes.

They are almost done.

