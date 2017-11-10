SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the 49ers, Richard Sherman’s season-ending injury, and a surprising school statistic.

49er fans might not have to wait much longer for a tally in the “W” column.

This Sunday they face a banged-up 1-7 Giants.

New York is missing Odell Beckham Jr. and virtually their entire starting receiving core, making them ripe for the picking.

Division rivals Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football, but they paid a high price for their victory.

“Legion of Boom’s” star cornerback Richard Sherman went down in the third quarter with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

He will miss the rest of the season.

Last, but not least, a recent study shows boys perform better in class when surrounded by girls.

Does this logic translate to sports?

Gary and Darya discuss.

