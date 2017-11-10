SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In Thursday’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Warriors beating the Timberwolves and Steve Kerr clipping his nails.

The Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.

The Slash Brother had a big night scoring a combined 50 points.

This was their 5th straight win a row.

Before the Warriors-Timberwolves game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr brought nail clippers to his press conference.

He brought them so that he could trim his nails while waiting for reporters to tweet the news that Andre Iguodala would be starting.

