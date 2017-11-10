Veteran’s Day 2017: Georgia father surprises sons after one year deployment

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KRON/CNN) — A United States Army soldier returned home to reunite with his family on Friday–and it was all caught on camera.

Nov. 10 marked exactly one year since Sgt. Matthew Norville left for his third deployment to South Korea.

On Friday, he surprised his wife and three boys as he returned home.

His wife Kimberly says she’s thankful for the support the school has provided for her boys.

They are all looking forward to having their dad at home.

“I was just thinking that he’s home, and we have to make room for him,” Kimberly said. “It’s his home, so he’ll find his way. And the boys have already accepted him back, and they are probably planning all of the things that they want him to be a part of.”

One of the sons says he’s looking forward to him attending his soccer games. Another son said, “it brings happiness to our house.”

Sgt. Norville says many people don’t understand the sacrifice that military fathers make when serving their country. He says he only gets to talk to his family for 30 minutes a day along with the occasional video chat.

This is Sgt. Norville’s last deployment.

