Veterans Day 2017: List of free and discounted meals for America’s heroes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Businesses in the Bay Area and across the nation are saluting veterans and active-duty military members by offering special discounts on Saturday, Veterans Day.

Here’s a list of deals for veterans and service members. Please note that proof of service is necessary to cash in on most of the deals.

Restaurant Discounts & Freebies

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Veterans can get a free meal from a special menu on Saturday at any of the nearly 1,800 locations nationwide. Selections include burgers, shrimp and meat and potatoes.

BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans can get any entrée under $12.95 for free on both Friday and Saturday. Veterans also get a free BJ’s beer.

Boston Market: If you buy one individual meal, you can get a second one free. The deal is good both Friday through Sunday at participating locations. You don’t need a military ID, but you will need to print out the coupon.

California Pizza Kitchen – Free entree from a special Veterans Day menu at select locations.

Chili’s – Free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel: All veterans get a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all 646 store locations.

Denny’s: Servicemen and women are invited to Denny’s to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5am until noon on Veterans Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans get a free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries. You will have to show your Military ID.

Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu. It is dine-in only and at participating locations only. Proof of military service required.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza to veterans, active duty personnel and eligible dependents. You must show your military ID, proof of service and mention promo code 5500.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans can get a free doughnut of their choice while supplies last at participating locations.

IHOP – Get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at participating locations. Deal may vary by location.

IKEA: Veterans who stop by the store can get a free meal up to $9.99.

Little Caesars: All US Armed Forces veterans and active military members can get a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11am to 2pm.

Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu plus unlimited soup or salad and bread sticks. Proof of service is required.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on Veterans day and then 15% off future visits for the rest of the year.

Panera Bread: Veterans can get a free breakfast sandwich until 10am Saturday at participating locations.

Red Lobster: Veterans can order a free appetizer or dessert off of a select menu.

Red Robin: Veterans can get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries. Proof of service is required.

Ruby Tuesday: Veterans get a free appetizer up to $10 at participating locations. Proof of ID is required.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse on Saturday.

TGI Friday’s: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11am to 2pm Saturday. Veterans also get a coupon for $5 off their next meal.

Services & Shopping

Babies R Us: 15% in-store purchases through Saturday

Bed Bath & Beyond: Veterans, active duty, Reserves, Guard and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase through Sunday

Cabela’s: The store offers an every day military discount of 5 percent, but it offering even bigger discounts through Sunday, including an additional 5 percent off in stock firearms.

Dollar General: Veterans, active duty military and immediate family members get 11% discount on Nov. 11

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty can get a free haircut on Veterans Day. Non-veterans have to pay full price, but they’ll also get a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know.

Home Depot: 10% discount to all military on Saturday. You’ll need to sign up online.

Lowe’s: 10% off for veterans every day

Michaels: 15% off for veterans every day

Rack Room Shoes: Veterans will get a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day as well as every Tuesday.

Sport Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military at participating locations on Veterans Day. Stores are also collecting money for scholarships.

Target: 10% off discount for active duty, veterans and spouses/dependent children through Veterans Day.

Toys R Us: 15% in-store purchases through Saturday

Walgreens: Veterans and military personnel, as well as family members, with Walgreens Balance Rewards card get 20% discount on Nov. 11

World Market: 25 percent off entire purchase through Nov. 12, in-store only.

KRON4’s Nexstar affiliates WCMH and KLAS contributed to this list

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES