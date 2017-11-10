VIDEO: 8-year-old catches 11-foot gator in Florida

Video courtesy of CNN

FLORIDA (KRON) — It’s the ultimate catch of the day.

An eight-year-old boy in Florida caught an alligator more than twice his size on a hunting trip with his dad.

“Whenever they’re big I’m just like ‘I wanna get this gator,’” Grayson Chantley said.

Video shows the moment he landed an 11-foot, 3-inch gator on Lake Kissimmee.

State record for the largest gator caught in Florida was a 14 foot 3 1/2 inch gator back in 2010.

Grayson says he’s still amazed at his colossal catch.

His dad, Kevin Chantley, hopes Grayson will remember these hunting trips as he gets older.

“It teaches him how to survive, it teaches him nature, it teaches him life,” he said.

Grayson’s family runs a fishing camp on Lake Kissimmee, and he says he’s grown up fishing and hunting.

CNN contributed to this article.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES