VIDEO: 8-year-old catches 11-foot gator in Florida

By Published: Updated:
PHOTO: CNN

Video courtesy of CNN

FLORIDA (KRON) — It’s the ultimate catch of the day.

An eight-year-old boy in Florida caught an alligator more than twice his size on a hunting trip with his dad.

“Whenever they’re big I’m just like ‘I wanna get this gator,’” Grayson Chantley said.

Video shows the moment he landed an 11-foot, 3-inch gator on Lake Kissimmee.

State record for the largest gator caught in Florida was a 14 foot 3 1/2 inch gator back in 2010.

Grayson says he’s still amazed at his colossal catch.

His dad, Kevin Chantley, hopes Grayson will remember these hunting trips as he gets older.

“It teaches him how to survive, it teaches him nature, it teaches him life,” he said.

Grayson’s family runs a fishing camp on Lake Kissimmee, and he says he’s grown up fishing and hunting.

CNN contributed to this article.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s