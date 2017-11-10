VIDEO: Crews knock house fire in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a duplex in Sonoma County Friday morning.

While driving to Santa Rosa around 4:00 a.m., KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes saw flames on the side of Highway 101 in Cotati.

She found the fire burning in the 3000 block of East School St.

Neighbor Rebecca Smith tells KRON4 that she went knocking on doors to make sure no one was inside.

It turns out the units were both empty, as no one is living there at this time.

The units were previously sold, and the new owners have yet to move in.

The roof collapsed, narrowly missing the fire crew.

By 4:30 flames appeared to be out, but firefighters are still spraying for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

