VIDEO: Famous Cronut chef opens Los Angeles outlet

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The man named “The Best Pastry Chef in the World” just opened up shop on the West Coast.

And fans are already lining up to get their hands on the infamous Cronuts at Dominique Ansel’s new bakery.

Chef Dominique Ansel posed for selfies as he welcomed customers inside his newest bakery.

People waited in line for hours to try the world-renown Cronut, a delightful mix of a donut and croissant, as well as dozens of other yummy treats.

“I’ve never had a Cronut before, like ever, and I’m so excited to try it,” customer Rebecca Jordan said.

Some of the pastries are inspired by Los Angeles’s culture like the California Roll, which is white chocolate mousse, and avocado mouse, and you can only find it there.

Above the bakery is his restaurant 189 by Dominique Ansel,” a first for the chef.

“It means a lot to me,” Ansel said. “I’ve always loved Los Angeles, and we see a lot of people from California in New York, and around the world, and I always wanted to come here.”

You won’t find the same Cronut flavor at any of the other five bakeries.

Both the bakery and restaurant have menus specific to LA, another sweet surprise for customers.

“It’s exciting to me because I can actually extend what I love doing the most which is creating new dishes,” customer Nancy An said.

