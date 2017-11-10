VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity fixes home for Hayward Korean War veteran

HAYWARD (KRON) — Habitat for Humanity teamed up on Friday with volunteers from Wells Fargo to fix up the home of Frank Falentine, an 84-year-old Korean War veteran.
It is part of a national effort to improve 100 homes for veterans.
The work was a welcome improvement to a veteran living on a limited budget.
“Well needed repairs,” Falentine said. “I had my plumbing re-piped, stairs replaced. Later on this month, they (are) going to repair my swamp cooler. I pretty much live on social security, so financially, it’s been a big help.”
Volunteers also spent the day landscaping and painting Frank’s home.
- O.J. SIMPSON KICKED OUT OF VEGAS HOTEL FOR BEING UNRULY, DRUNK
- POLICE: WIPE DOWN SHOPPING CARTS, BUT NOT BECAUSE OF GERMS
- GLOBAL WARMING COULD LEAVE 2M HOMES UNDERWATER BY 2100
- OAKLAND SCHOOLS TESTING FOR HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL FONDLING IN SAN JOSE STATE LIBRARY
- PLANE FORCED TO LAND AFTER WOMAN UNLOCKS CHEATING HUSBAND’S PHONE