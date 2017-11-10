VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity fixes home for Hayward Korean War veteran

HAYWARD (KRON) — Habitat for Humanity teamed up on Friday with volunteers from Wells Fargo to fix up the home of Frank Falentine, an 84-year-old Korean War veteran.

It is part of a national effort to improve 100 homes for veterans.

The work was a welcome improvement to a veteran living on a limited budget.

“Well needed repairs,” Falentine said. “I had my plumbing re-piped, stairs replaced. Later on this month, they (are) going to repair my swamp cooler. I pretty much live on social security, so financially, it’s been a big help.”

Volunteers also spent the day landscaping and painting Frank’s home.

