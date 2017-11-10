VIDEO: Is April the giraffe pregnant again?

NEW YORK (KRON) — The giraffe who became a viral sensation thanks to her giving birth could be pregnant again.

On Friday, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said he could not confirm or deny that April the giraffe is pregnant.

He also suggested that the park in upstate New York could be ready for another “giraffe cam”.

More than one million people watched online as April gave birth to her fourth calf, a son named Tajiri, back in April.

The giraffe cam was on for 65 days to watch April’s pregnancy, which lasted over 16 months.

And speaking of Tajiri, the park’s owner says he’s nearly 10 feet tall!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES