VIDEO: Rain hampers firestorm clean-up efforts in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A third day of rain is making firestorm clean-up efforts difficult in the North Bay Friday morning.

Lydia Pantazes is in Santa Rosa’s Fountain Grove neighbrohood, where it is still raining.

She says officials are worried about the mixture of rain and debris.

Hundreds of crew members are in the area to prevent the rubble from being washed away into creeks and reservoirs, and ultimately into the Pacific Ocean.

Another major concern is that heavy metals and large amounts of mud can taint the water supply for people and animals, making it too dangerous to drink.

The rain can also cause erosion that would undermine roads and bridges and create mudslides.

To help alleviate these problems, this weekend the the City of Santa Rosa and County of Sonoma are holding two resource fairs focused on debris removal.

Residents whose homes were destroyed by the wildfires can access the government-operated Fire Debris Removal Program to ensure hazardous waste and debris are removed from their properties.

The deadline to apply for the program is November 13, 2017.

Here is some more information on the program from officials:

The Debris Removal Resource Fairs are drop-in style events where residents can speak to subject matter experts one-on-one and ask questions about their individual properties. Representatives from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Insurance, Permit Sonoma, City of Santa Rosa Planning & Economic Development, FEMA, and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services will be available to answer questions.”

Resource Fair dates, times and locations are as follows:

Saturday, November 11:

10 AM – 12 PM

Utilities Field Office

35 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Sunday, November 12:

11 AM – 3 PM

Santa Rosa Veterans Building

1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Residents who want to participate in the Program, must submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form. An ROE Processing Center will be set-up at both Resource Fairs, and residents will have the opportunity to turn in their ROE forms. Additionally, city and county staff will be on hand to walk residents through the ROE paperwork.

Residents who are planning to sign up for the Program should bring a government-issued ID and, if available, a copy of their insurance policy declaration page and debris removal coverage page, and their Trust or LLC documents, if applicable. If residents do not have these documents available at this time, they can still sign up for the Program and provide documents at a later date.

ROE forms can also be downloaded from the Sonoma County Recovery website at: www.SonomaCountyRecovers.org/debris-removal.

For more information, visit the Recovery website at: www.sonomacountyrecovers.org

