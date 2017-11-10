SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Tubbs Fire destroyed a large section of their school but Cardinal Newman High is still staying strong.

Along with losing parts of the school, several players on the football team also lost their homes in the North Bay Firestorm.

Football is helping them get through these tough times, and on Friday night, the team starts its playoff run.

The game is at Santa Rosa High School, and it was just wrapping up.

And Cardinal Newman won the game 49-7 against Fremont.

Hermela Aregawi was there.

Watch the above video to see Hermela’s full report.

