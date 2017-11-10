VIDEO: San Francisco aims to help homeless veterans find homes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are about 100 homeless veterans throughout San Francisco.

The city aims to bring that number to zero with the help of local non-profits.

By the end of this month, close to 70 homeless veterans will have a permanent place to call home in a supportive housing complex funded by the city. The Auburn Hotel in San Francisco is close to becoming housing for chronically homeless veterans.

There are seventy units in the building on Minna Street in the Sixth Street corridor that will be a permanent place to stay for those who qualify.

“They need to be eligible for a veteran’s administrative supportive housing voucher,” Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing Director Lauren Hall said. “That eligibility is determined by the VA. But folks pretty much have to be homeless, be a veteran, and then they get engaged with the VA and determine who is eligible for this voucher.”

The initiative is funded by the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and put into action with the help of Episcopal Community Services.

The rooms are furnished with a bed, dresser, sink, microwave and refrigerator. There are several restrooms on each floor.

And all tenants will share a communal kitchen.

“And they are SRO units, and they’ll have a community kitchen where folks can come together and get support services on site,” Hall said. “There will be case managers and a social worker, and my team will be here 24/7 with maintenance and security and keeping the building in good shape.”

A room will cost one-third of each tenant’s paycheck, but if they make nothing, they pay nothing. The Auburn Hotel in San Francisco is close to becoming housing for chronically homeless veterans.

City officials say this is part of Mayor Ed Lee’s commitment to ending homelessness.

In the last year, San Francisco housed 278 transient veterans.

