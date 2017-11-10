WATCH: Motorcyclists attack Seattle driver

SEATTLE (KRON/CNN) — KRON4 has obtained frightening video of a driver being attacked by a group of motorcyclists.

It happened in Seattle over the summer, but police just released the images.

KRON4 is told it all started when the driver was stopped at a red light. The group of bikers then surrounded him.

The driver called 911 and then got out of the truck. That’s when he was attacked.

Police say at least one suspect pointed a gun at the man.

The bikers then took off in different directions.

Police say they are having a tough time tracking down the suspects because they were wearing helmets.

