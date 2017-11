Weather: Rain to take the weekend off, return to Bay Area Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is expected to take a break for the weekend before returning to the Bay Area Monday.

KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr reports a light drizzle is lingering into Friday, particularly in Marin County and the North Bay.

After a few midday scattered showers, the rain should clear for the weekend.

Monday we will see a fresh batch of rain throughout the Bay Area.

For more, check in with the KRON4 Weather Center!

Showers starting to increase over the North Bay. Be ready for wet roads for your morning commute. Radar loop thru 4:30 am. #bayarearain pic.twitter.com/djq9FhlxMJ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 10, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES