Witness: Driver rushed to hospital after power pole lands on truck in Brisbane

BRISBANE (KRON) — Pictures show a horrific encounter between a truck driver in Brisbane and a massive power pole.

The photos were sent to KRON4 by Emmet Kauffman around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Kauffman says it happened at 60 Industrial Way, and that the driver was rushed to the hospital.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if weather played a factor in the incident.

PHOTOS: Power lines fall on big-rig in Brisbane View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

