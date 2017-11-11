Air traffic controller arrested for possessing weapon of mass destruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an air traffic controller at a North Carolina airport has been arrested on charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.
Local media outlets report that the FBI says 30-year-old Paul George Dandan was arrested Friday in Charlotte. The FBI is assisting Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police with the investigation but said federal charges aren’t expected against Dandan at this point.
Details weren’t available about the type of weapon or where it was found. U.S. law defines WMDs as ranging from explosive devices to biological weapons.
The Federal Aviation Administration told WCNC-TV that Dandan was fired from his job at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after his arrest.
The Mecklenberg County Sheriff’s Office website shows Dandan was being held at the county jail Friday night on $45,000 bond.
- J. SIMPSON KICKED OUT OF VEGAS HOTEL FOR BEING UNRULY, DRUNK
- POLICE: WIPE DOWN SHOPPING CARTS, BUT NOT BECAUSE OF GERMS
- GLOBAL WARMING COULD LEAVE 2M HOMES UNDERWATER BY 2100
- OAKLAND SCHOOLS TESTING FOR HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL FONDLING IN SAN JOSE STATE LIBRARY
- PLANE FORCED TO LAND AFTER WOMAN UNLOCKS CHEATING HUSBAND’S PHONE