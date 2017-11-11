Baby jackets recalled due to potential choking hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — OshKosh Baby B’gosh is recalling two types of quilted jackets due to a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the company has received three reports of a snap detaching from the jackets, including one report of a child putting the detached snap in her mouth.

The recall includes the following jackets:

OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jacket in pink: Style numbers 13003910 and 23003910

OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jacket in gray: Style numbers 12691410 and 22691410

The style numbers can be found on the care tag sewn on the inside of the jacket.

The jackets were sold at OskKosh, Kohl’s and other retail department stores nationwide, as well as on the OshKosh website. They were sold between August and September of this year for around $35-$40.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh at 877-333-0117 for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

