CHP: 1 injured in Fairfield freeway shooting

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — California Highway Patrol is looking for whoever shot at another car on eastbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield Saturday morning.
Around 8:45 a.m. a gray SUV driving east from Travis Blvd. fired into a white Toyota Camry, according to CHP.
The driver of the Camry was hit and is in the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, CHP said.
Another person in the passenger’s seat was untouched.
The suspects are described as two African American men.
They fled the scene eastbound on I-80 and remain at large.
No further details are available at this time.
