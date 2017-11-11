Firefighters donate 500 bikes to families impacted by North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Two Bay Area fire departments teamed up Saturday morning to give children who were impacted by the North Firestorm, something to smile about.
The Marin County and Southern Marin fire departments brought Christmas a bit early this year to families in Sonoma County by gifting kids with bikes.
For families who lost everything in the fires, the bikes symbolized a small step in beginning their recovery process.
KRON4’s Jeff Pierce captured the beautiful moment.
