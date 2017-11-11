In Studio: Bay Area artists talk San Mateo Harvest Festival

SAN MATEO (KRON) — The San Mateo Harvest Festival is the largest indoor arts and crafts show on the West Coast, offering more than 24,000 American handmade items.

The event kicked off Friday and runs through Nov. 12.

KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez spoke to a pair of Bay Area artists who are exhibiting their work at the Harvest Festival.

Naomi VanDoren is a whimsical artist who weaves story into every piece she creates.The inspiration behind her work comes from her love of nature and travel. She grew up in the Spice Island of Indonesia so the vibrancy, rich color of the jungle, and Asian themes make its way into her work. She began really focusing on art professionally after moving to Japan in 2013 with her husband and re-evaluating her former career in graphic design.

Martin Taber is the President of Taber Sudios and worked for many years alongside his father, Robert, who founded the company decades ago and was a pioneer in two toned jewelry. In addition to being an accomplished metalsmith, Martin is one of few jewelers who is committed to ecologically responsible practices when it comes to mining natural resources for jewelry. Martin is President of the Board of Directors of Ethical Metalsmiths and has created a whole line of ecological jewelry using fair mined materials.

The work of both Naomi and Martin will be on display at the Harvest Festival in San Mateo this weekend, and at the Harvest Festival in San Jose at the McEnery Convention Center on Nov. 24-26.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES