MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with Down syndrome

UNION CITY (KRON) — Police in Union City are asking the public for help finding a missing man with Down syndrome.

51-year-old Andrew Lara went missing early Saturday morning when he walked away from his home at 4:00 a.m.

He was last seen on 7th St. in Union City.

Police describe Andrew as a 4’11” Hispanic man.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.

