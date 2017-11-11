PG&E crews restore power to over 22,000 Berkeley residents

BERKELEY (KRON) –Pacific Gas and Electric crews worked Saturday evening to restore power to over 22,000 customers in Berkeley.

According to the PG&E website, the exact figure of customers affected was 22,031. Power was knocked out around 6 p.m. and crews managed to restore it just before 7 p.m.

PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage.

