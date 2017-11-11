PG&E crews restore power to over 22,000 Berkeley residents

By Published: Updated:

BERKELEY (KRON) –Pacific Gas and Electric crews worked Saturday evening to restore power to over 22,000 customers in Berkeley.

According to the PG&E website, the exact figure of customers affected was 22,031. Power was knocked out around 6 p.m. and crews managed to restore it just before 7 p.m.

PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s