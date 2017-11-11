Police: Mom put son’s hand on hot stove as punishment

WFLA Published: Updated:
Miriam Rebolledo (Photo courtesy of Metro-Dade Corrections via WFLA)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A Miami mom is behind bars after police say she burned her young son’s hand with a hot stove to teach him a lesson, local media reports.

According to a police report, Miriam Rebolledo, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Police say she put her 6-year-old son’s hand on the stove on Wednesday as punishment for hitting other students at school.

“The defendant stated she could not take it anymore, and had to use a more extreme form of punishment to teach the child a lesson,” the report said.

NBC 6 reports Rebolledo, who is from Colombia, was admonished by a Miami judge during her appearance in bond court Friday.

“Maybe in Colombia it’s okay to take a child’s put their burning hand on the stove,” said Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan, “In the United States it’s not, that’s not proper parenting. That is never a proper way to discipline a child.”

Rebolledo is being held on a $7,500 bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s