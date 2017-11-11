San Francisco vets serve North Bay fire victims on Veterans Day



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On the day when a group of San Francisco veterans was supposed to be commemorated, they decided to serve.

The veterans gathered together in Presidio to prepare and deliver over 500 meals to those affected by the North Bay fires.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal spoke with one veteran who felt passionately about helping others in need.

“Sometimes honoring and serving are the same thing and in our experience,” Javier Chen said. “If you want veterans to participate there has to be some element of service and some element of taking care of one another

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES