Volunteers Needed To Make Special Hats For Newborns

(WFLA) – The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual Little Hats, Big Hearts program.
The program provides handmade red hats to babies born at participating hospitals in February for American Heart Month. The program aims to raise awareness about heart health and congenital heart defects.
Donated hats should be made with red cotton or acrylic yarns of medium to heavyweight. The yarn should be machine washable and dryable.
They’re also accepting yarn donations.
Click here for more information.
- J. SIMPSON KICKED OUT OF VEGAS HOTEL FOR BEING UNRULY, DRUNK
- POLICE: WIPE DOWN SHOPPING CARTS, BUT NOT BECAUSE OF GERMS
- GLOBAL WARMING COULD LEAVE 2M HOMES UNDERWATER BY 2100
- OAKLAND SCHOOLS TESTING FOR HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL FONDLING IN SAN JOSE STATE LIBRARY
- PLANE FORCED TO LAND AFTER WOMAN UNLOCKS CHEATING HUSBAND’S PHONE