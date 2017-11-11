WATCH: Crews save dog from massive Mississippi pothole



JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A dog was rescued after being stuck in a pothole in Jackson.

It happened on Poplar Blvd.

We’re told this pothole has been on there for almost a year.

The city had it uncovered for months, by recently added a barrier of cones and caution tape.

Animal Control came to the scene and rescued the little guy.

And we’re told Pippa with the animal rescue fund was also on the scene assisting with this.

