WATCH: Crews save dog from massive Mississippi pothole

WJTV Published:


JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A dog was rescued after being stuck in a pothole in Jackson.

It happened on Poplar Blvd.

We’re told this pothole has been on there for almost a year.

The city had it uncovered for months, by recently added a barrier of cones and caution tape.

Animal Control came to the scene and rescued the little guy.

And we’re told Pippa with the animal rescue fund was also on the scene assisting with this.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s