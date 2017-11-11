WATCH: Crews save dog from massive Mississippi pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A dog was rescued after being stuck in a pothole in Jackson.
It happened on Poplar Blvd.
We’re told this pothole has been on there for almost a year.
The city had it uncovered for months, by recently added a barrier of cones and caution tape.
Animal Control came to the scene and rescued the little guy.
And we’re told Pippa with the animal rescue fund was also on the scene assisting with this.
- J. SIMPSON KICKED OUT OF VEGAS HOTEL FOR BEING UNRULY, DRUNK
- POLICE: WIPE DOWN SHOPPING CARTS, BUT NOT BECAUSE OF GERMS
- GLOBAL WARMING COULD LEAVE 2M HOMES UNDERWATER BY 2100
- OAKLAND SCHOOLS TESTING FOR HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL FONDLING IN SAN JOSE STATE LIBRARY
- PLANE FORCED TO LAND AFTER WOMAN UNLOCKS CHEATING HUSBAND’S PHONE