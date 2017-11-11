Water advisory issued for Fountain Grove neighborhood

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Fountain Grove residents were warned against drinking the water after an advisory was issued.

The neighborhood was one of the most heavily damaged areas after fires swept through the area. According to water officials, slightly elevated levels of contaminants were found in parts of Fountain Grove.

Residents are advised not to use tap water for drinking or cooking. Authorities said boiling or attempting to disinfect the water won’t make it safe to drink.

The Santa Rosa Water Department is flushing clean water through the system to address the contamination.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES