Will Ferrell Among Many Celebrities at Napa Valley Film Festival

The 7th annual Napa Valley Film Festival, an unforgettable celebration of film, food and wine, is taking place now throughout the Valley. The festival (November 7th-12th) features amazing films, culinary demonstrations, afternoon wine tastings, parties and winemaker dinners. You’re also sure to spot a celebrity, like one of my favorite actors, Will Ferrell. Check out some of the MANY celebrities who visited wine country during one of my favorite festivals of the year.

Actor Tate Donovan and Festival Founders Marc and Brenda Lhormer on the red carpet for the screening of “The Upside” at the Uptown Theatre in Napa, California.

Access Hollywood’s Natalie Morales, Actors and Jameson Rescue Ranch Humanitarian honoree’s Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder took part in a Q&A at the Napa Valley Film Festival Celebrity Tributes event held at Lincoln Theater in Yountville.

Mr. Moo and Actor and Jameson Rescue Ranch Humanitarian Tribute Ian Somerhalder after Celebrity Tributes event at Lincoln Theater in Yountville, California. (Photo: XSight Photography)

Access Hollywood’s Natalie Morales and actor Michael Stuhlbarg – the festival’s spotlight honoree, participate in a Q&A at the Celebrity Tributes event held at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. (Photo: XSight Photography)

Another shot of the the talented and HILARIOUS actor, Will Ferrell who was presented with an inscribed three-liter bottle of Caldwell Vineyard Gold Cabernet Sauvignon on stage by Vintner John Caldwell. Ferrell was honored with the Maverick Actor Tribute for his work in the entertainment industry.

Director Brandon Dickerson, Producer Kathleen Sutherland, Producer Susan Kirr, Actor Chris Carpenter and Actor David Arquette participate in a Q&A following a screening of “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping”. (Photo: Jack Simpson)

In partnership with Materra – Cunat Family Vineyards, the Festival introduced 6 Rising Stars. This group of up and coming young actors includes Ana de Armas (BLADE RUNNER 2049), Alex of Nat & Alex Wolff (JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE), Analeigh Tipton (CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE), Austin Stowell (BATTLE OF THE SEXES), Gregg Sulkin (FAKING IT) and Odeya Rush (THE GIVER).

Screenwriter and Actor Madelyn Deutch, and Actress and Director Lea Thompson on the red carpet at a screening of “The Year of Spectacular Men”. (Photo: XSight Photography)

Actor and Producer Nnamdi Asomugha participates in a Q&A following a screening of “Crown Heights”. (Photo: XSight Photography)

Rising Star Chefs, Actor Austin Stowell, Chef Melissa King, Variety’s Steve Gaydos, Food Network Host Jaymee Sire and Ivy Hill Entertainment’s Jules Leyhe at Variety’s 10 to Taste. (Photos: XSight Photography)

Actor and Rising Star Tribute Alex Wolf and Director Peter Livolsi participating in a Q&A discussion following a screening of “The House of Tomorrow”. (Photo: XSight Photography)

Actress and Director Judy Greer and Producer Andrew Miano participate in a discussion to a screening of “A Happening of Monumental Proportions”. (Photo: XSight Photography)

Access Hollywood’s Natalie Morales and Nancy Meyers who was honored as the festival’s Charles Krug Legendary Filmmaker, participated in a Q&A at the Napa Valley Film Festival Celebrity Tributes event at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

Access Hollywood’s Natalie Morales and Raymond Vineyard Vineyards Trailblazer honoree Michael Shannon participate in a Q&A at the Napa Valley Film Festival Celebrity Tributes event at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

Food Network Host Jaymee Sire and Founder and Co-Director Brenda Lhormer at Variety’s 10 to Taste. (Photo: XSight Photography)

Variety’s Steve Gaydos, Food Network Host Jaymee Sire, Actor and NVFF Rising Star Austin Stowell, Actor David Arquette, Ivy Hill Entertainment’s Jules Leyhe and Chef Melissa King participating in a discussion at Variety’s 10 to Taste Panel. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

Actor Elijah Wood and CIA Chef Sandy Satuer participating in a Culinary Demonstration. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

CIA Chef Sandy Satuer and Actor Elijah Wood participating in a Culinary Demonstration. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

Actor Giancarlo Esposito and Director Michael Berry arrives to a screening of “Stuck”. (Photo: Patrice Ward)

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks at Blue Note Napa in Napa, California (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

Dennis Quaid and Napa Valley Film Festival Co-Founder Brenda Lhormer at Blue Note Napa in Napa. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

Director Dan Mirvish arrives to a screening of “Bernard and Huey”. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)

Actor Jim Rash and Director Dan Mirvish arrive to a screening of “Bernard and Huey”. (Photo: Bob McClenahan)