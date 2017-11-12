3 storm systems to bring rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three storm systems are expected to bring rain into the Bay Area through next weekend.

The National Weather Service says the first storm will bring scattered showers to the region late Sunday night.

The rain will last through Monday morning. Driver should expect wet morning commutes.

Most of the rain will fall in the North Bay, which is expected to get about a half-inch of rain on Monday.

A second storm system will arrive late Wednesday and last through Thursday.

The NWS also expects a third storm to hit the Bay Area next weekend.

