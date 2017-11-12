3 storm systems to bring rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three storm systems are expected to bring rain into the Bay Area through next weekend.

The National Weather Service says the first storm will bring scattered showers to the region late Sunday night.

The rain will last through Monday morning. Driver should expect wet morning commutes.

Most of the rain will fall in the North Bay, which is expected to get about a half-inch of rain on Monday.

A second storm system will arrive late Wednesday and last through Thursday.

The NWS also expects a third storm to hit the Bay Area next weekend.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on the forecast

Three storm systems currently forecast to impact our region through next weekend. Timing of first storm: Late Sunday-Monday eve. Second: Late Wednesday-Thursday. Third: Next weekend. #CAwx #BayAreaWx pic.twitter.com/vpZ9EpY39p — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 12, 2017

Rainfall forecast Sunday PM through Tuesday PM. pic.twitter.com/Z6s6IuRaT1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 12, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES