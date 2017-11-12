6.5 magnitude earthquake off Costa Rica

(KRON) A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has hit off of Costa Rica on Sunday night.

The quake hit off of Jaco, you can see it on the KRON4 real time earthquake map.

Originally measured at 6.8, The USGS is reporting the magnitude at 6.5.

From the Pacific Tsunami warning center:

EVALUATION

———-

* There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British

Columbia, or Alaska.

* Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records,

the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami.

* An earthquake has occurred with parameters listed below.

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS

———————————

* The following parameters are based on a rapid preliminary

assessment and changes may occur.

* Magnitude 6.8

* Origin Time 1728 AKST Nov 12 2017

1828 PST Nov 12 2017

0228 UTC Nov 13 2017

* Coordinates 9.5 North 84.5 West

* Depth 6 miles

* Location in Costa Rica

