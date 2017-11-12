6.5 magnitude earthquake off Costa Rica

Earthquake (file graphic)

(KRON) A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has hit off of Costa Rica on Sunday night.

The quake hit off of Jaco, you can see it on the KRON4 real time earthquake map.

Originally measured at 6.8, The USGS is reporting the magnitude at 6.5.

From the Pacific Tsunami warning center:

EVALUATION
———-
 * There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British 
   Columbia, or Alaska. 

 * Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, 
   the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami. 

 * An earthquake has occurred with parameters listed below. 

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS
———————————
 * The following parameters are based on a rapid preliminary
   assessment and changes may occur.

 * Magnitude      6.8
 * Origin Time    1728 AKST Nov 12 2017
                  1828  PST Nov 12 2017
                  0228  UTC Nov 13 2017
 * Coordinates    9.5 North 84.5 West
 * Depth          6 miles
 * Location       in Costa Rica

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS
———————————

* MAGNITUDE      6.8
* ORIGIN TIME    0228 UTC NOV 13 2017
* COORDINATES    9.5 NORTH  84.5 WEST
* DEPTH          10 KM / 6 MILES
* LOCATION       COSTA RICA

EVALUATION
———-

* AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 6.8 OCCURRED IN
COSTA RICA AT 0228 UTC ON MONDAY NOVEMBER 13 2017.

* BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA… THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT
FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE.

