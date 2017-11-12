Authorities offer $25k for info on inmates who escaped Palo Alto court

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Authorities are reminding the public that there is a $25,000 award offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of two inmates who escaped a Palo Alto courthouse.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is at the courthouse, where the two men got away nearly a week ago.

Tramel McClough, 46, and John Bivins, 47, escaped last Monday around 9:30 a.m. as a deputy escorted them through the courthouse hallway, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Sgt. Reggie Cooks.

They were there to attend a hearing in their case, in which they were charged with robbing a Verizon store of $64,000 in merchandise in February.

Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly helping in the escape.

Police say these escapees are dangerous and should not be approached.

The public is asked to call 911 immediately if you see either of these men.

47-year-old John Bivins is 5'9" and weighs 180 pounds. 46-year-old Tramel McClough is 6'4" and weighs 285 pounds