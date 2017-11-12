CHP: Man dies in crash off I-680 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose CHP is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday night on northbound Interstate 680.

Around 10:28 p.m. a white 1996 Honda Civic veered into the right shoulder, crashing into a pole near the Jackson Ave. exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The light pole fell to the ground, and the car continued down an embankment, police said.

The car smashed head-on into a large pine tree, causing the airbags to deploy.

Police say the man driving was the only person in the car.

He was rushed to Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

He passed away in the hospital at 11:26 p.m.

Police are investigating the possibility that he was not wearing a seat belt.

Police did not say if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

San Jose CHP is asking any witnesses to please contact Officer Gunther at (408)-457-5400.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES