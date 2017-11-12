Man steals over $1K from Kohl’s, tries hiding on roof

Published:
SAN RAFAEL, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Customers leave a Kohl's store on November 12, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Kohl's reported a better-than-expected third quarter earnings with a net income of $120 million, or 63 cents per share, compared to $142 million, or 70 cents per share, one year earlier. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who stole over $1,000 worth of goods from a Kohl’s store in Oregon was caught trying to hide on a residential roof after fleeing from police in his car and on foot, Beaverton Police said.

Police said Roy Lee Leon, 30, also trespassed across multiple residential yards.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Chase and his partner deputy Michael Zaugg helped locate the suspect.

