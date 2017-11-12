Man steals over $1K from Kohl’s, tries hiding on roof

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who stole over $1,000 worth of goods from a Kohl’s store in Oregon was caught trying to hide on a residential roof after fleeing from police in his car and on foot, Beaverton Police said.

Police said Roy Lee Leon, 30, also trespassed across multiple residential yards.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Chase and his partner deputy Michael Zaugg helped locate the suspect.

Suspect captured. 30 yr old male stole over $1000 worth of goods from Kohl’s on Canyon Rd. Male eluded police in a car, ditched the car, and fled on foot. Trespassed across multiple residential yards and tried hiding on a roof. Thank you to @WCSheriff and their K9 team. (PA) pic.twitter.com/DqzUoP4imB — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) November 12, 2017

