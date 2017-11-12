Melted storm drain pipes may cause Santa Rosa flooding

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: The ruins of houses destroyed by the Tubbs Fire are seen near Fountaingrove Parkway on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

 

(KRON) Santa Rosa is dealing with a new, major problem from the October wildfires.

Melted storm drain pipes across Santa Rosa, especially in the Fountaingrove neighborhood may cause flooding in the upcoming storms this next week.

On Sunday Santa Rosa city officials announced there are 8 sites where pipes have been destroyed. 20 other sites are under investigation.

On Newbury Court a sinkhole has opened up as a result of the destroyed storm drain pipes.

The Santa Rosa Police department shutdown another roadway Sunday. The department sent out this Tweet:

The Fountaingrove neighborhood is at risk because the pipes are newer as opposed to the Coffey Park neighborhood which has older pipes.

Watch the entire briefing by Santa Rosa officials by clicking here.

