Police: Pedestrian killed in South San Francisco hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in South San Francisco, according to South San Francisco Police Department.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 200 block of El Camino Real to a report that a pedestrian was hit by a car, police said.

When officers arrived they found a woman laying unconscious in the street.

Paramedics with the South San Francisco Fire Department responded.

The victim was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe account identifies the victim as Teresa Gonzales.

“Teresa was a single mother of two who loved her family and friends and lived her life to the absolute fullest” he r daughter said on the page set up to raise money for funeral costs. “She was a firecracker and was so full of life, she was a friend to all and had the sweetest, most gentle soul,” she said.

Police say the driver fled the scene and remains at large.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 1998-2000 Toyota or Lexus.

The car will most likely have damage to its right front end and hood.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying the driver.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact South San Francisco Police Department at (650)-877-8900, through the anonymous tip line at (650)-952-2244, or via email at tips@ssf.net.

