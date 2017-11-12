President Trump to deliver ‘major statement’ on Wednesday

Donald Trump, Rodrigo Duterte, Tran Dai Quang
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump initially did the handshake incorrectly. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(KRON)  President Donald Trump says he’ll be delivering a “major statement” Wednesday when he’s back in Washington to discuss what he’s accomplished on his big Asia trip.

Trump says during a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Malcolm Turnbull, the prime minister of Australia that “it will be a very complete statement as to trade, as to North Korea, as to a lot of other things.”

He says, “We’ve made some very big steps with regard to trade_far bigger than anything you know,” in addition to business deals forged between U.S. and foreign companies.

“Except us,” Turnbull chimed in.

Trump says the three leaders will be talking about North Korea, trade and other subjects.

He says he’ll wait to Wednesday to give the reporters traveling with him time to sleep.

Trump will also be having an informal dinner later Monday with Turnbull.

