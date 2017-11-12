Recreational pot shop offers drive-thru in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A recreational marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas has opened a drive-thru window.

The owners tell the Las Vegas Sun the fast food-style drive-thru on tribal land near downtown Las Vegas is the first of its kind in the country.

Las Vegas Paiute Tribe Chairman Benny Tso says the Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace that opened Friday offers 15 popular flower, edible and concentrate products.

He says it’s designed for elderly and disabled customers who’d prefer not to leave their vehicles to make a purchase. The goal is to serve customers in less than a minute after an order is placed.

The drive-thru with bullet-proof glass and surveillance cameras was made out of a $30,000 bank teller window shipped from Washington state last week. A similar drive-thru opened last month in Sun City, Arizona, but only medical marijuana is sold there.

