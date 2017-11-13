4.7-magnitude earthquake rattles South Bay

GONZALES (KRON) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck Gonzales Monday morning, according to United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:31 p.m. about 13 miles northeast of Gonzales and about 25 southeast of Monterey.

It had a depth of about 3.8 miles.

The earthquake was felt across the South Bay and all the way north in San Francisco.

